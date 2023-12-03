R&B star Usher teases potential music video with BTS’ Jungkook

LOS ANGELES – All it takes to get South Korean Jungkook’s fans excited was for Usher to drop a photo of them together on social media.

On Dec 2, the American R&B legend, 45, shared a stylish photo with the BTS member on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a simple caption: “We’re rollin’ yet?”

Usher’s post led fans to speculate when the music video of their remix of Jungkook’s Standing Next To You will be released.