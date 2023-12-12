Last two members of BTS, Jimin and Jungkook, begin mandatory military service

SEOUL – South Korean singers Jimin and Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS began their mandatory military service on Dec 12. They are the last of the group to enlist, which means that all seven members have enlisted.

The two bandmates entered boot camp at the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi province.

Prior to the members’ enlistment, BTS’ agency had asked fans to refrain from visiting the training centre to prevent possible safety accidents due to congestion. Instead, fans posted placards and sent buses with messages of support to near the training centre.

Jimin did a live broadcast through the fan community platform Weverse on Dec 11. He said: “As we are going together, I’ll depend a lot on Jungkook.”

The 28-year-old showed his shaved head to fans and added: “I’ll do my best and will come back healthy.”

Jungkook, 26, also thanked his fans on Weverse on Dec 8, saying: “My life has been really busy. Thanks to you, I was happy doing my job.”

Jin, 31, the oldest in BTS, was the first member to be enlisted in December 2022. J-Hope, 29, has been serving in the military since April. Suga, 30, has been fulfilling his compulsory military service through an alternative service since September due to his previous shoulder surgery.

RM, 29, and V, 27, joined the military together on Dec 11.

RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook are scheduled to be discharged from the military in June 2025, after which BTS will resume their group activities. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK