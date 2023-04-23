Blackpink’s Born Pink breaks Spice Girls’ record to become highest grossing tour by a female group

Blackpink's Born Pink World Tour kicked off in October, and has made US$78.5 million in just 2022 alone. PHOTO: BLACKPINK/FACEBOOK
Suzanne Sng
Updated
32 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

SEOUL – K-pop girl group Blackpink’s Born Pink World Tour, which is not even over, has become the highest grossing concert tour of a female group.

The quartet kicked off their tour in Seoul in October 2022 and has made US$78.5 million (S$104.8 million) over 26 shows in 2022, according to Touring Data, which compiles such figures, in its tweet last Friday.

Blackpink broke the record held by British girl group Spice Girls’ Spice World – 2019 Tour, which made US$78.2 million over 13 sold-out shows.

American girl group TLC’s FanMail Tour (1999 to 2000) is now in third place, while American R&B group Destiny’s Child’s Destiny Fulfilled… And Lovin’ It (2005) is down to fourth.

Blackpink interrupted their world tour to perform at Coachella on April 15 and 22, becoming the first Asian and all-female band to headline the music festival.

Their record-breaking ticket sale tally has not taken into account the 16 concerts so far in 2023, and there are also still 19 more shows in the coming months.

These include two shows in Singapore in May at the National Stadium, as well as concerts at massive venues in Las Vegas, New Jersey, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

More On This Topic
Blackpink surpass Justin Bieber to become the most viewed music artistes on YouTube
K-pop’s Blackpink are most streamed female band on Spotify

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top