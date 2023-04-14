Blackpink surpass Justin Bieber to become the most viewed music artistes on YouTube

SEOUL – K-pop girl group Blackpink are now the most viewed music artistes on YouTube, surpassing Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, who held the title for 13 years.

The quartet – comprising Lisa, Rose, Jennie and Jisoo – started their official channel seven years ago and have racked up more than 30.2 billion views and counting.

They exceeded Bieber’s 30.1 billion views, which took him 16 years to accumulate since the start of his channel in 2007.

This is despite Blackpink having released only two albums as a group – The Album (2020) and Born Pink (2022) – compared with Bieber’s six. All four members have released successful solo albums as well.

They are now on their Born Pink World Tour, which started in 2022 and has sold out in almost every city.

In March, they became the most streamed female group on Spotify, according to a statement from the Guinness World Records.

Their songs garnered 8.88 billion individual streams as of March 3, breaking the previous record of 8.4 billion streams held by British girl group Little Mix.