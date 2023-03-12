K-pop’s Blackpink are most streamed female band on Spotify

SEOUL – Blackpink have set yet another record earlier in March.

According to a recent press statement by the Guinness World Records, the K-pop girl group are officially the most streamed female group on Spotify, with their songs garnering 8.88 billion individual streams as of March 3.

In the process, they broke the previous record of 8.4 billion streams held by British girl group Little Mix.

Blackpink’s most popular hits include How You Like That (746 million streams), Kill This Love (672 million streams) and Ddu-Du Ddu-Du (575 million streams), according to Guinness.

The girl group have broken 20 Guinness World Records, says their agency YG Entertainment.

They include the most subscribers for a band on YouTube, as well as the first K-pop female group to reach No.1 on the British and American album charts.

They previously held titles for the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours and the most viewed music video in 24 hours. These records are now held by K-pop boy band BTS for their single Dynamite.

Blackpink were formed in 2016 and comprise Jisoo, 28; Jennie, 27; Rose, 26; and Lisa, 25.

The members have at least 68 million followers each on their Instagram accounts, while the band’s account on the social media platform has more than 53 million followers.

The quartet are on their Born Pink World Tour which kicked off in Seoul in October 2022.

Their concert stops in March include Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Kaohsiung in Taiwan and Bulacan in the Philippines. They are scheduled to play in Singapore on May 13 and 14.