Bella Astillah denies she was behind arrest of husband Aliff Aziz and Ruhainies

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian singer-actress Bella Astillah has rubbished allegations that she planned the arrest of her husband, Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz, and her good friend, actress Ruhainies.

Bella, whose real name is Dayang Ara Nabellah Awang Astillah, said in a recent interview on TV3 programme Melodi that she herself was shocked by the arrest.

“Everyone knows I am good friends with that actress,” Bella said, referring to Ruhainies. “Why would I plan to catch them? I myself was shocked.”

Bella, 30, added that she will not let netizens’ opinions on the matter affect her. Instead, she is ready to face whatever “tests” that may come her way and is choosing to move on.

The singer-actress also said someone had reached out to her to share information related to Aliff.

“I have met and got this individual’s number. This person had been wanting to contact me for a long time, but I was not able to (meet them) because I was too busy,” she said.

Aliff, 33, and Ruhainies, 31, were detained on March 9 by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) at a condominium in Kuala Lumpur on suspicion of khalwat (close proximity). They were later released on bail.

The pair broke their silence on the case on March 14.

Ruhainies, whose real name is Nur Ruhainies Farehah Zainul Ilyas, said in a statement that she had invited Aliff to her place only for dinner with her siblings and nothing else. Aliff issued a similar statement mirroring her version of events. They both apologised for the incident.

Bella appeared at the Federal Territories Syariah Lower Court on March 13 for the first mention after filing for divorce from Aliff on March 11. Her husband was not present due to filming commitments.

Bella and Aliff, who got married in 2016, divorced in 2019 after the Singaporean actor was accused of cheating on her. The pair reconciled in 2020 and are parents to two children aged six and three. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK