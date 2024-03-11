Reports over khalwat close-proximity issue are exaggerated, says actor Aliff Aziz

Singaporean actor Aliff Aziz (left) and Malaysian actress Ruhainies were detained at a condominium in Kuala Lumpur on March 9 early morning. PHOTOS: IAMALIFFAZIZ/INSTAGRAM. RUHAINIES7/INSTAGRAM
Updated
Mar 11, 2024, 12:33 PM
Published
Mar 11, 2024, 11:44 AM

KUALA LUMPUR – Singapore actor Aliff Aziz has defended himself following a khalwat (close proximity) case, saying that the incident had been exaggerated.

Aliff, 33, and Malaysian actress, Ruhainies, 31, were detained by Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) officers at a condominium in Kuala Lumpur on March 9 early morning.

According to Malaysian newspaper Harian Metro, the pair had failed to appear at a filming location in Selangor at 8am that day for the drama series Terjerat.

Aliff, who is based in Malaysia, said in an Instagram story on the night of March 9: “There have been too many speculations and exaggerated reports on what happened. It should have been a situation that could have been avoided.”

He added: “I truly apologise for what has happened and I hope my future explanation will clarify the matter.”

Aliff is married to Malaysian singer Bella Astillah, 29. They first tied the knot in 2016 and have a son, who is now six. They divorced in 2019 after he was accused of cheating on her, but reconciled in 2020 and had a daughter, who is now three.

Ruhainies, whose real name is Nur Ruhainies Farehah Zainul Ilyas, shared a similar statement on Instagram Stories on March 9.

The actress, who is single, urged the public to stop spreading rumours.

“I would like to apologise to everyone for the incident. I do hope that this speculation will stop once I give my statement (on what happened) to avoid confusion and misunderstanding,” she wrote. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

