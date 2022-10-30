Avengers assemble for Brazil's knife-edge election

LOS ANGELES - Hollywood’s biggest superheroes flew into Brazil’s election on Friday, as the Avengers answered calls for help from supporters of presidential challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Actors behind some of the most popular characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe took to Portuguese-language Twitter to encourage Brazilians to cast their ballots in Sunday’s knife-edge poll.

“Hunger in Brazil is not fiction but it can end. Listen to our brothers, vote next Sunday,” read a Portuguese tweet from actor Samuel L. Jackson, who plays Nick Fury in the mega franchise.

Jackson was responding to a tweet from Brazilian comedian Fabio Porchat, who asked for help from the Avengers in the presidential duel between right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and the firebrand former president, known popularly as Lula.

Mr Lula, who won the first round in early October, is slight favourite over Mr Bolsonaro, a figure of hate for environmentalists over his support of lumber and mining companies blamed for destroying the Amazon.

“Here the villains are the empty shopping bag, the weapons arriving in schools, the lack of medicines in the pharmacy.... This really is work for superheroes. can anyone hear me?“ wrote Porchat, who has declared his vote for Mr Lula.

“I’m listening to you here,” Jackson replied in Portuguese, adding the hashtag #notallheroeswearcapes and calling on his colleagues to enter the fray.

Iron Man, Thor, Hulk and Wong immediately answered the call.