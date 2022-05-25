At The Movies: The God Committee asks if one can put a value on a human life

This medical morality play based on a same-name stage production is like an emergency room edition of 12 Angry Men (1957) as the six flawed, agonised individuals confine themselves in a conference room emergency session to exercise their godly life-saving powers.

They intensely parse the candidates' histories. They heatedly debate science versus sentiment, and ethics versus a US$25 million (S$34.4 million) endowment. (A bribe, really.)

3. Thoughtful entertainment

The dramatic tension dissipates whenever the story, which is set in 2014, steps out for various subplots, going as far as seven years later to consider gene-editing and the consequences of the committee's choices.

But its troubling core question remains compelling: How does anyone quantify the value of another human life?

The Roundup (NC16)