At The Movies: A whole lot of Cruise, not much crew in Top Gun

Top Gun: Maverick (PG13)

131 minutes, opens May 26

3 stars

The story: More than three decades on from the events of Top Gun (1986), Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is now a test pilot. But he is called back to the Top Gun fighter-pilot school for a dangerous new mission and has to pass on his skills to a group of elite young officers. Among them is Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), son of Nick "Goose" Bradshaw, whose death weighs on Maverick's conscience. Running a bar close to the Top Gun base is Penny Benjamin (Jennifer Connelly), a woman he loved and left years ago.

Two reasons to watch Top Gun: Maverick:

1. Stunning aerobatic action

This is the rare action movie that delivers visual kicks without leaning on cartoonish digital crutches. Director Joseph Kosinski, with Cruise's encouragement, has opted to keep the visuals grounded in reality. The aeroplanes twist and dodge like real objects that work with gravity, heightening the thrills and sense of danger when they make low-level manoeuvres.

2. Chemistry between Cruise and Connelly