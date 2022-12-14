At The Movies: Pinocchio as you have never seen him; Emancipation a brutal slavery chase thriller

Pinocchio (PG)

117 minutes, Netflix

4 stars

The story: The classic Carlo Collodi novel of a wooden puppet brought to life has been endlessly retold — but never before by Mexican magician Guillermo del Toro, and not like this.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, a decades-long passion project of the Academy Award-winning film-maker, is a stop-motion animated fantasy rich with feeling and imagination.

The tactile craftsmanship of co-director Mark Gustafson and his animation team is a beauty.

Their gnarled Pinocchio (voiced by Gregory Mann) is crudely nailed together with an ear missing. He is an unruly tyke, a “burden” to grieving carpenter Geppetto (David Bradley), who had carved this pinewood son after losing his actual child in a bombing. It is wartime in his 1930s Italian village and fascism is dangerously on the rise.

Del Toro has refashioned the story of a puppet into a cautionary tale on string-pulling authoritarianism where Pinocchio’s spirited disobedience is now a brave thing. The marionette has escaped from a carnival ringmaster (Christoph Waltz), only to be conscripted into dictator Benito Mussolini’s army.

It is a cruel world indeed, with Cate Blanchett consigned to voicing an abused monkey named Spazzatu, meaning “garbage” in Italian.

The final entry in del Toro’s childhood and war trilogy following The Devil’s Backbone (2001) and Pan’s Labyrinth (2016) is frequently disturbing. Not even Pinocchio will lie about this. But it is a lively adventure, thanks to the antics of insect narrator Sebastian Cricket (Ewan McGregor).

And amid the darkness is great tenderness. Pinocchio learns bittersweet lessons on mortality and morality, while Geppetto comes to love him for who he is.

Hot take: One of the most distinctive children’s movies by more than a nose.

