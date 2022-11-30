Director Guillermo del Toro says passion project Pinocchio was worth putting his life on hold for

LOS ANGELES – It was in 2008 that Oscar-winning film-maker Guillermo del Toro revealed he would make an ambitious stop-motion animation version of Pinocchio, the classic children’s tale.

But the Mexican writer-director’s passion project got stuck in development hell for more than a decade and is only now making its way to the screen.

An animated musical fantasy, it lands on Netflix on Dec 9 after debuting to rave reviews following a limited theatrical release – in stark contrast to its live-action namesake, the widely panned Tom Hanks-starring Pinocchio, directed by Robert Zemeckis and released on Disney+ in September.

At a screening of his film in Los Angeles, del Toro, 58, says “it took a little bit too long” to make.

“We got many, many, many nos,” he says of himself and co-director Mark Gustafson.

“We would travel and go in to pitch; we would get our parking validated and we would fly back,” recalls del Toro, who took home Best Picture and Best Director Oscars for The Shape Of Water (2017), his monster movie-meets-gothic romance.

“But you never give up.”

Set in 1930s fascist Italy, this telling of Pinocchio, co-written with Patrick McHale, leans into the darker elements in the original 19th-century Italian fairy tale – about a wooden toy dreaming of becoming a real boy.

But this Pinocchio – voiced by newcomer Gregory Mann in a cast that includes Ewan McGregor and Christoph Waltz – is a mischievous imp who plays mean tricks when he comes alive.

Del Toro hints that people have trouble believing he struggles to get the green light for any film, this one included.

One of the most respected film-makers working internationally today, his body of work spans Spanish-language arthouse movies such as the Oscar-winning fantasy Pan’s Labyrinth (2006), to Hollywood action blockbusters like Pacific Rim (2013) and the Hellboy flicks (2004 and 2008).

“People say, ‘Oh, you must be able to get anything made.’

“But I have written or co-written 32 screenplays, made 12 movies, and have taken five years between many projects.

“And 20 screenplays have not ever been made (into films), so over 30 years of career, it turns out I was inactive half of the time,” he jokes.