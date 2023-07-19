At The Movies: Maybe I Do is a don’t, Bird Box Barcelona still worth a look

Maybe I Do (PG13)

95 minutes, opens on Thursday

2 stars

The story: Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, William H. Macy and Susan Sarandon play two sets of unhappily marrieds cheating on their spouses with the other’s. Wait till they find out their kids are steadies who are planning to wed.

Maybe I Do is a multi-generational comedy of marital errors adapted by sitcom veteran Michael Jacobs (Boy Meets World, 1993 to 2000; Girl Meets World, 2014 to 2017) from his 1977 stage production Cheaters.

Those 46 years show in the mothballed dialogue and Jacobs’ airless directing, even as the septuagenarian actors – a pleasure, though, it is to see them together – seem to parody their earlier selves in a flaccid farce that intertwines the three couples over two nights.

On the first, Gere’s American Gigolo-suave Howard is ending a four-month dalliance with Sarandon’s narcissistic sexpot Monica.

Their respective partners are Keaton’s Grace, a kook of the Annie Hall (1977) variety, and Macy’s cuckold Sam. The lovelorn pair spark a connection after noticing each other alone at the movies.

Howard and Grace’s petulant daughter (Emma Roberts) and Sam and Monica’s bland son (Luke Bracey) arrange for the families to finally meet and provide pre-nuptial counsel, and such is how everyone winds up in a New York City house for an awkward dinner on the second evening.

The infidelities are revealed. There are pratfalls and confrontations, leading to neat reconciliations.

This is all the movie has to say about the challenges of lifelong commitments: for the young and confused, as much as the middle-aged and disappointed.

It is conservative in its take on marriage and retrograde in its characters, who have no identities beyond their romantic relationships.

Hot take: The ensemble of starry pros have worked too long, come too far and are much too good for the dated romcom.

Bird Box Barcelona (M18)