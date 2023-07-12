At The Movies: Hidden Strike lands with a thud, Nimona is monstrously enjoyable

Hidden Strike (PG13)

102 minutes, now showing

2 stars

The story: Jackie Chan and John Cena co-star as former special forces commandos escorting civilians across the Highway of Death in Baghdad, one of the world’s deadliest roadways.

To say the East-West collaboration Hidden Strike co-stars Chan and Cena is somewhat misleading. The two action leads do not meet until 42 minutes into their military adventure.

In a Middle East of the near future riven by oil wars, international criminals attack a Chinese-owned refinery in “the biggest oil heist in history”.

Chinese actor Wu Jing is presumably busy filming Wolf Warrior 3, so Chan’s private security contractor Luo Feng takes charge in the Mandarin-dialogue half of the movie, arriving at the scene to extract the workers. One of these employees getting bussed to safety is his estranged daughter (Ma Xinrui).

Meanwhile, Cena is in his own English-speaking film set of an Iraqi village, where his resettled United States Marine Chris Van Horne teaches local orphans. He is duped by the main antagonist (Pilou Asbaek) into entering the fray, believing he is recovering illicit assets.

Only after a fistfight do Luo and Chris realise that they are good guys on the same side. The new allies must quickly devise a plan to save the day.

Expect no pointers from Scott Waugh. This Hollywood stuntman-turned-director (Need For Speed, 2014) does not know what to do with his marquee players once he has them together.

He inserts a buddy comedy, but the martial arts legend and pro wrestler have no chemistry, and their bilingual bickering over seat belts and hand signals is thudding.

The rescue mission is otherwise the usual business of the heroic duo facing down mercenaries and explosions. There is much vehicular mayhem along the Highway of Death desert that is patently a giant green screen.

This B-movie has the mustiness of a 1980s leftover, except Chan’s stunts were fresh at the time and Cena would have been Sylvester Stallone — who was, indeed, originally attached to the project.

Hot take: What should have been a power-packed pairing of alpha heroes is instead an anti-climax in a stale action flick.