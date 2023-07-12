Think pink: Barbie comes out to play in first live-action movie

LOS ANGELES – Greta Gerwig is known for her work in indie cinema, which makes the acclaimed American film-maker and actress an unlikely choice to write and direct the first live-action movie about, of all things, Barbie dolls.

And the writer-director of coming-of-age drama Lady Bird (2017) – which earned Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for Gerwig – is well aware that the popular playthings, which were launched in 1959, have been accused of promoting materialism and unrealistic images of the female body.

But she set about creating Barbie, a film that would both satirise and celebrate the iconic toy with the endless wardrobe.

Gerwig spoke on Sunday at the star-studded Los Angeles premiere for the hotly anticipated movie, which opens in Singapore cinemas on July 20 but is already getting glowing reviews on social media, with those who have seen it describing it as smart and funny.

The 39-year-old says she wanted to give Barbie more layers and depth.