At The Movies: Horrors abound in Immaculate and Asphalt City

Immaculate (M18)

89 minutes, opens on May 9

3 stars

The story: Young novitiate Sister Cecilia (Sydney Sweeney) arrives at a remote Catholic convent in the Italian countryside to take her vows and discovers her new home is sheer evil.

If only Cecilia had heeded the advice of a concerned nun (Benedetta Porcaroli) to return to the United States.

Or caught the prologue, in which a panicky nun attempting a desperate escape from the 17th-century monastery is buried alive.

Too late now. The American religious horror Immaculate, clocking in at under 90 minutes, wastes little time in rolling out the physical and psychological terrors beyond the initial generic creaking doors and mysterious screams in the night.

Cecilia, a pious virgin, becomes pregnant. Her “immaculate conception” – proclaimed a miracle by the unholy trinity of the shady senior priest (Alvaro Morte), the Cardinal (Giorgio Colangeli) and the Mother Superior (Dora Romano) – is in truth a monstrosity.

It is Rosemary’s Baby (1968) reconceived in the luridly gory aesthetics of the 1970s Italian giallo pictures of Dario Argento and Mario Bava.

The frights, all the torture, mutilation and bloodletting are intense if shallow because of the thinness of the story. Viewers learn nothing of Cecilia other than she understands no Italian, and is scared, confused and utterly alone.

But Sweeney’s performance is full-on in this, her second thriller with director Michael Mohan after The Voyeurs (2021).

And the story about female bodily autonomy is especially charged in the light of the rollback on abortion rights in the US over the past year.

Sweeney is thrilling in Cecilia’s arc from wide-eyed purity to hellfire fury. Her final act is berserk.

Hot take: Watch this for Sweeney. The producer-cum-star delivers three bloody trimesters of escalating freakout.

