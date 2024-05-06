Double dose of actor Joel Edgerton in sci-fi multiverse thriller Dark Matter

LOS ANGELES – Ever wonder what your life would be like if you had taken a different path?

The reality-bending science-fiction thriller Dark Matter explores this idea with the story of a man plunged into an alternate version of his life where he is far more successful – but something is missing.

Streaming on Apple TV+ from May 8 and starring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly, the series is creator and American author Blake Crouch’s adaptation of his own 2016 novel of the same name.

It is inspired by the “many worlds” interpretation of quantum mechanics, which says every possible outcome of a quantum event actually occurs in its own separate universe, meaning there are multiple parallel realities.

Edgerton plays Jason, a physics professor who is kidnapped into an alternate universe in which he did not marry his girlfriend Daniela (Connelly) 15 years ago, and the pair never had their son Charlie (Oakes Fegley). Amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived, he attempts to return to his reality and save his family from the alternate version of himself.

Speaking to reporters over Zoom recently, Edgerton, who was also an executive producer on the eight-episode drama, says he helped develop the story and characters.

“I had read and loved the book, and when I found out they were doing a series, I was very proactive about getting involved,” says the 49-year-old Australian, who wrote, directed and starred in the acclaimed thriller The Gift (2015).

“Blake, our showrunner and screenwriter, invited me into the process of helping break the book into parts for the series, and amplify certain aspects of character and backstory,” adds the actor, who played Luke Skywalker’s uncle Owen Lars in the Star Wars movies Attack Of The Clones (2002) and Revenge Of The Sith (2005).

Dark Matter’s story grapples with the idea of what it means to be the same person, but one who has lived a very different life.

“I think we all look back on our lives and wonder how different choices have become integrated in who we are,” he says.

Edgerton kept this in mind as he played two versions of his character.

“There’s 15 years of difference in experience between Jason 2 and Jason.”

“On one hand, you’ve got a person who has taken on the responsibilities of being a family man and chosen not to pursue his professional dreams.

“And on the other, you’ve got the Jason who chose not to have those responsibilities tie him down – and he became very successful.”

“Ironically, neither of them feels happy,” Edgerton adds, “proving that success and money don’t necessarily equate to full happiness.”