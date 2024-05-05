Sydney Sweeney enters her Hollywood It girl era with five films in 2024

AUSTIN, Texas – Sydney Sweeney is having a moment.

The American actress shot to fame playing a promiscuous teenager on the controversial HBO drama series Euphoria (2019 to present), for which she received an Outstanding Supporting Actress Emmy nomination.

The 26-year-old bombshell was also praised for her supporting roles in acclaimed television shows such as The Handmaid’s Tale (2017 to present) and The White Lotus (2021 to present), picking up a second Emmy nomination for the latter.

But with key roles in five movies in 2024 – as well as a viral stint on the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live in March, when she wore one of her signature curve-hugging dresses – she is now indisputably Hollywood’s It girl.

Sweeney is more than just an actress, though.

At the South By Southwest media festival in Austin, Texas, in March, the star – who was there to premiere her horror movie Immaculate, which opens in Singapore cinemas on May 9 – spoke proudly of her work as a producer on this and other films.

Sweeney – last seen alongside American co-star Dakota Johnson in the superhero film Madame Web earlier in 2024 as one of three future Spider-Women – remembers the first time she spoke up on set, at age 19, and realised she wanted to be more than just a performer.