American pop star Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 1

SINGAPORE - American pop star Olivia Rodrigo is set to play her first concert in Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 1.

The 21-year-old Grammy winner announced the Asian and Australian legs of her ongoing Guts world tour on her website and social media platforms on May 9.

It includes stops in Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong and Japan. The poster for the announcement includes the line “Stay tuned Manila!”, suggesting that the Philippines will be added to the tour.

Tickets prices are not yet available. Pre-sales for Live Nation members will kick off on May 15 from noon to 11.59pm via livenation.sg, and general sales start on May 16 at noon via Ticketmaster’s website (ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (3158-8588). There will also be a pre-sale for American Express card members, details of which will be released on oliviarodrigo.com.

The singer, whose father is Filipino and mother is German-Irish, is best known for some of the biggest pop hits in recent years, including piano ballad Drivers License and pop-punk song Good 4 U, both from her debut album Sour (2021).

She released her second album, Guts, in 2023. Both her albums topped music charts worldwide, including in the US, Britain and Australia.

She has won multiple awards, like the Grammy for Best New Artist in 2022, seven Billboard Music Awards and was Time magazine’s Entertainer of the Year in 2021.

Rodrigo started taking acting and singing lessons at age six and made her television debut in a commercial at 12. She made her Disney debut a year later on comedy series Bizaardvark (2016 to 2019) and played the female lead in the musical series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019 to 2023).