The last of pop’s superstars?

Over the past week, pop star Olivia Rodrigo has played four sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden, where about 20,000 people, mostly young women, transformed New York’s storied arena into a haze of glitter and Doc Martens each evening.

It has been more than three years since Rodrigo catapulted to fame with the smash hit Drivers License, a bellowing break-up ballad that topped the Billboard chart in 2021 for eight consecutive weeks from January to the end of March. At only 17, she was the youngest solo artist in history to debut at No. 1.