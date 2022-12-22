Ajoomma fails to make Oscars shortlist for best international film

SINGAPORE – Comedy-drama Ajoomma, starring Singaporean actress Hong Huifang, did not make the shortlist for Best International Feature Film for the upcoming Oscars in March.

The Singapore-South Korea collaboration was selected as Singapore’s submission to the 2023 Academy Awards in October. No Singapore film has made it to the shortlist of this category, previously known as Best Foreign Language Film.

Directed by local film-maker He Shuming, the film tells the story of Auntie (Hong), a widow obsessed with K-dramas who travels to Seoul as a tourist and becomes caught in an adventure.

South Korean actors Jung Dong-hwan and Kang Hyung-suk co-star in the movie, which was nominated for four awards at the recent Golden Horse Awards, including Best Actress for Hong.

The Oscars shortlist of 15 movies which made the cut, announced on Wednesday, includes South Korean director Park Chan-wook’s romance mystery Decision To Leave; Belgian director Lukas Dhont’s Close, a tale about fractured teenage friendship; German director Edward Berger’s All Quiet On The Western Front, an adaptation of the classic anti-war novel; and French director Alice Diop’s courtroom drama Saint Omer.

Several other Asian films selected include Plan 75 (Japan), Last Film Show (India), Where the Wind Blows (Hong Kong) and Return To Seoul (Cambodia).

The five nominated films will be announced in January.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences also released shortlists of eligible contenders in nine other categories, including Documentary, Sound, Original Score, Original Song, Make-up and Hairstyling, and Visual Effects.

Ajoomma’s original motion picture soundtrack, featuring 20 original compositions scored by Singaporean composer Ting Si Hao, will be released on Friday on most streaming platforms.