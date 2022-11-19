Golden Horse: Sylvia Chang wins Best Actress, Hong Huifang and S’pore film Ajoomma left empty-handed

TAIPEI - Veteran Taiwanese actress Sylvia Chang edged out four other contenders, including Singapore star Hong Huifang, to take home the Golden Horse Award for Best Leading Actress on Saturday.

Chang won the prestigious award for Hong Kong drama A Light Never Goes Out, in which she plays a devastated widow who attempts to carry on her late husband’s business of making neon signs.

Dedicating the award onstage to her mother, the 69-year-old said that a long time ago, her mother had dreams of being an actress but could not, due to various factors.

“So she left this opportunity to me, and I’m very grateful to her for it. I will continue to work really hard,” Chang said.

Ajoomma, the local film Hong starred in, failed to pick up prizes in the other categories in which it was nominated: Best New Director (He Shuming), Best Original Screenplay (He with co-writer Kris Ong), and Best Supporting Actor (South Korea’s Jung Dong-hwan).

It centres on a Korean drama-obsessed Singaporean housewife who finds herself on a wild adventure after travelling solo to Seoul.

But while the film went home empty-handed, both Hong and director He said it has been a memorable experience for them.

“Although it is a bit regrettable that there is no way (for me) to bring the Golden Horse back to Singapore today, it is a great honour to be able to attend such a big event. For me, it was an unforgettable experience in my life. Next, I will continue to work hard and wait for the next opportunity,” Hong told The Straits Times after the event at the National Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall in Taipei.

He said: “Being here at Golden Horse this week already made me feel like a winner, to be surrounded by so many of my film-making peers here from the region and to be recognised alongside them.”

“This is a film made for our mums, and we feel the attention and love we’ve gotten from everywhere around the world,” he added.

Ajoomma, which took seven years to go from script to screen, was inspired by his mother’s own love for Korean television dramas.

Another Singaporean, Sunny Pang, was nominated for Best Action Choreography for his work on local crime thriller Geylang, but he did not win either.

Echoing He’s thoughts, the 50-year-old said he felt “honoured just to be nominated”.