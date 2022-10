SINGAPORE – After almost 40 years of hard work and plenty of supporting roles, the limelight is finally fully on local veteran actress Hong Huifang.

The 61-year-old’s leading turn in the film Ajoomma, as a K-drama-obsessed Singaporean widow who goes on an adventure of self-discovery in South Korea, has landed her Singapore’s first Best Leading Actress nomination at this year’s Golden Horse Awards, which takes place in Taiwan on Nov 19.