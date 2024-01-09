Ah Boys actor Maxi Lim and influencer Lizy Teo split after four years of marriage

SINGAPORE – Local actor Maxi Lim and influencer Lizy Teo are going their separate ways almost four years after their marriage.

“Me and Maxi are not together for quite some time now. We have ended on really good terms. Thanks for your support all this while,” Ms Teo said in a statement that Lim also shared on Instagram early on Jan 9.

“We are both excited for our future even though it ended. Please do not feel bad or sad for us,” the former couple added, with a reel of them smiling at the camera and fist-bumping each other.

Lim and Ms Teo, who have a three-year-son, elaborated on their separation in the statement.

“We are not compatible as partners and we truly wish each other all the best and of course not forgetting little Reigny who is loved by so many of you,” they wrote.

Lim, 36, is best known for his role as “Wayang King” Aloysius Jin in local director Jack Neo’s Ah Boys To Men military-themed movies (2012 to 2017), with the character making a guest appearance in Ah Girls Go Army (2022).

Lim successfully proposed to Ms Teo in February 2020 and registered their marriage a month later. The scheduled March wedding banquet was postponed due to the pandemic.

They announced the birth of their son in August 2020 and held a wedding reception at One Degree 15 Marina Club in Sentosa Cove in December that year, with the event in the news for potential Covid-19 breaches.