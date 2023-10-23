Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi and singer Wang Feng divorce after eight years of marriage

BEIJING – Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi and her husband, Chinese rocker Wang Feng, have divorced after eight years of marriage.

The former couple issued the same statement separately at 3.42pm on Monday on their respective Weibo accounts, with each statement signed individually.

“After eight years of marriage, we have decided to dissolve our union after careful consideration and discussion,” said the statement. “We will raise our children together as family members and accompany them as they grow up.”

Refuting rumours of an affair, the statement said: “There is no dispute between us over who is right or wrong, and separation does not mean disappointment or betrayal. This is a decision made by two adults together, and we hope to get everyone’s understanding and support.”

The announcement came after a paparazzi Weibo account disclosed at about noon on Monday that Zhang and Wang had called it quits. Wang’s representatives hung up the phone when they were approached by the Chinese media on the reported split.

Zhang, 44, and Wang, 52, married in May 2015 and have a seven-year-old daughter and a three-year-old son. Wang also has two daughters from a previous marriage and a previous relationship.

The former couple used to share snippets of their family life on social media, but netizens have noticed that they had hardly interacted with each other on Weibo for more than a year.

Zhang, who rose to international fame in Taiwanese director Lee Ang’s martial arts movie Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), has restricted access to her Weibo account to only the last six months. There was no mention of their wedding anniversary or his birthday in June in that period.

Meanwhile, Wang last posted a photo of the family in June 2022.