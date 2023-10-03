Additional tickets to Coldplay’s Singapore concerts sold out

SINGAPORE – The additional tickets to British band Coldplay’s six concerts in Singapore released at 10am on Tuesday were sold out by early afternoon, with a “No tickets available” notice on ticketing agency Ticketmaster’s website.

The first batch of tickets – estimated to be more than 300,000 – for the Jan 23, 24, 26, 27, 30 and 31 shows at the National Stadium had sold out quickly after they were released in June, leaving many fans disappointed.

Among the fans who got lucky this time round is Ms Ira Estrella. When the 19-year-old found out that extra tickets were going on sale, she was determined to get them.

The business undergraduate at AMA University said: “I was excited and anxious. I heard it was tough to get tickets during the first round since they sold out quickly, so I was worried I would not be able to get any.”

She managed to secure two Category 4 tickets, which cost $208 each, for the Jan 31 show after an hour on the Ticketmaster website.

“My ticket number was around 54,000, and I managed to get to the ticket selection stage after 30 minutes. There were a few seats available, but whenever I tried to check out, the website would state my selected section was sold out,” she said.

“My friend and I kept refreshing until there was availability. Only the restricted seats were on sale and they were not our ideal seats, but we bought them since we were desperate.

“I have liked Coldplay since I was young and I can now tick seeing them live off my bucket list.”