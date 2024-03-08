Adam Sandler hated losing 11kg and being suspended from wires all day for Spaceman role

LOS ANGELES – If you had to guess who Hollywood’s highest-paid actor was, chances are, you would pick the star of one of the top-grossing action films of 2023, like Fast & Furious 10’s Vin Diesel or Tom Cruise of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Most would not immediately think of Adam Sandler, the funnyman behind goofball comedies such as The Wedding Singer (1998) and 50 First Dates (2004), who also has a nice-guy reputation in the industry, known as down-to-earth and a devoted family man.

But Forbes magazine’s newly released Highest-Paid Actors of 2023 list reveals the 57-year-old American actor is Tinseltown’s surprise top earner, receiving a US$73 million (S$97 million) payday in 2023 after his agents, managers and lawyers took their cut.

And he was No. 1 by a good margin. In second place, Australian actress Margot Robbie of Barbie (2023) fame was paid US$59 million, and American actor Cruise was third with US$45 million.

The main reason was Sandler’s lucrative partnership with streaming giant Netflix, which began with a US$250 million four-picture deal in 2014.

Since then, Sandler has headlined eight movies for the platform and produced several more, many of them hugely popular, with subscribers spending more than 500 million hours streaming his films in the first half of 2023.

They included Murder Mystery 2, a whodunnit co-starring Jennifer Aniston, and the coming-of-age comedy You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, an unabashed nepo-baby affair starring Sandler’s daughters Sunny, 15, and Sadie, 17, as well as his wife of two decades, Jackie, 49.

“There’s no such thing as too much Sandler,” Netflix chief Ted Sarandos said when he extended their partnership in 2020 with a deal thought to be worth up to US$275 million.

And viewers seem to agree even when the critics do not, or when Sandler takes a more serious turn.

Despite poor reviews, his newest film Spaceman, which sees him play a depressed astronaut who turns to an alien creature for relationship advice, became the most watched English-language film on Netflix worldwide shortly after its March 1 premiere.

At the Los Angeles premiere of the science-fiction drama, the actor makes fun of himself, as he often does, when discussing the physical challenges of filming.

One issue was that the spider-like alien, voiced by Paul Dano, describes Sandler’s character as a “skinny human”.

“So I had to drop, like, 25 pounds (11kg), and I hated that,” reveals the star, who, unlike many buff, polished A-listers, embraces more of a dressed-down and dad-bod look, but whom men’s magazine GQ hails as an alternative style icon with his trademark oversized shirts and baggy shorts.