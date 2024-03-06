At The Movies: Extraterrestrial-human connections captivate in Jules and Spaceman

Jules (NC16)

87 minutes, opens on March 7

4 stars

The story: An extraterrestrial crash-lands in the backyard of widowed pensioner Milton (Ben Kingsley), who befriends him and conspires with two neighbours to hide his unlikely house guest from the government.

The American indie Jules is one of those modest releases that will likely come and go unnoticed.

The nondescript title does not help. Who is Jules? And what sort of movie is this anyway?

To answer: Jules is Milton’s nickname for the mute hairless alien (stuntwoman Jade Quon in a prosthetic suit) and the sci-fi comedy, set in small-town Pennsylvania in the United States, is a sweet, funny and moving E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial (1982) for geriatrics very much deserving of an audience.

It has such kindness: Milton, despite his nervousness, invites the stranded, vaguely creepy interplanetary visitor into his home and feeds him apples.