Adam Sandler is Hollywood’s highest-paid actor, earning $97.7 million in 2023

The annual Forbes list of highest-paid actors in Hollywood is out, and Adam Sandler has came up tops.

The American actor-comedian made US$73 million (S$97.7 million) in 2023, reported the American publication, largely thanks to his lucrative deal with Netflix.

Netflix signed a US$250 million four-film contract with Sandler and his company Happy Madison Productions in 2014. Then in 2020, the streaming giant announced a new four-movie deal with Happy Madison that was reportedly worth up to US$275 million.

According to Forbes, Sandler made his US$73 million from comedy sequel Murder Mystery 2, family film You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah, and voicing the lead character in the animation Leo for Netflix.

The 57-year-old also produced crime caper The Out-Laws, and his new sci-fi drama Spaceman is now streaming on Netflix.

Taking second place on Forbes’ highest-earning actors’ list is Margot Robbie, who made an estimated US$59 million in 2023.

The 33-year-old Australian actress’ income was primarily from headlining Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster hit Barbie, her role in Wes Anderson’s dramedy Asteroid City and producing the black comedy Saltburn that starred Irish actor Barry Keoghan.

Third on the list is Tom Cruise, 61, at US$45 million for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and from streaming sales for the American actor’s 2022 box-office hit Top Gun: Maverick.

Canadian actor Ryan Gosling, 43 – who starred opposite Robbie as Ken in Barbie – and American actor Matt Damon, 53, are tied at fourth place with US$43 million each. Damon starred in both Air and Oppenheimer.

Rounding up the list are Jennifer Aniston in sixth place at US$42 million; both Leonardo DiCaprio and Jason Statham at seventh with US$41 million; Ben Affleck at ninth with US$38 million; and Denzel Washington at 10th, with US$24 million.