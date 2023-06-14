Actress Ryoko Hirosue admits to affair with Michelin chef Shusaku Toba after days of denial

TOKYO – After days of denial, Japanese actress Ryoko Hirosue has admitted to an extramarital affair with Michelin chef Shusaku Toba.

Hirosue, 42, one of Japan’s top actresses, and Toba, 45, who owns one-star French restaurant Sio in Tokyo, were photographed checking into a hotel by news portal Bunshun Online last week.

Both parties, who are married to other people, initially denied the cheating rumours.

However, Hirosue’s management agency Flamme released a handwritten statement on Instagram on Wednesday, in which she admitted to the allegations.

“My relationship with Mr Toba is as described in the article,” wrote the mother of three. Her husband of 12 years is candle artist Jun Izutsu. She was previously married to model Takahiro Okazawa.

“Above all, I feel sorry for the sadness and pain I have caused to Mr Toba’s family,” added the star. She had a breakthrough role in hit J-drama Beach Boys (1997) and appeared in movies such as Wasabi (2001) and Departures (2008).

“I would like to say ‘I’m sorry’ directly to my own family and children. They have understood and accepted me as an immature mother.”

Her agency announced that she would be on an indefinite hiatus. She added: “I would like to think about my life from now on, keeping in mind the fact that I have ruined my dream career as an actress and have committed the sin of hurting Mr Toba’s family.”

Separately, Toba, who reportedly has children with his non-celebrity wife, also admitted to the affair on Twitter, writing: “Everything was caused by my weakness and immaturity despite being a public figure.”

He had earlier denied the affair after receiving a phone call from an unknown number.

“I was asked about the contents of the article, and gave an answer contrary to the facts,” he said. “It was a result of my weakness and, above all, my cunning. I deeply regret it.”