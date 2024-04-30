Bella Astillah’s sister questions Ruhainies’ apology, says her behaviour is unforgivable

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysian singer-actress Bella Astillah’s family members have mostly kept quiet on the controversy surrounding her Singaporean actor-husband Aliff Aziz’s relationship with co-star Ruhainies – until now.

Bella’s younger sister, singer-actress Didi Astillah, has come forward to question Malaysian actress Ruhainies’ show of remorse and reconciliation offer.

On March 9, Aliff, 33, and Ruhainies, 31, were detained by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) at a condominium in Kuala Lumpur on suspicion of khalwat (close proximity).

On April 28, Ruhainies apologised to Bella, 30, on the TV programme Melodi (1993 to present). According to Didi, 27, this should have come much earlier.

Didi posted on Instagram on the same day: “Why now? Why not during the khalwat case? This is after you slandered her. Suddenly, now, you put on a sad face, pretending to want reconciliation after the spread of (your text message conversations with Aliff).”

Didi said she chose to remain silent all this while, but her patience ran out when Ruhainies took the easy way out of the situation with a quick sorry.

According to Didi, Ruhainies’ behaviour towards Bella is unforgivable. This includes allegedly calling Bella names, plotting to bring her down and making untrue accusations against her.

Didi said: “Stating Bella was the one who set up the khalwat trap; tarnishing Kak Long (eldest sister in Malay) on set (Bella has proof); saying Bella’s team sent e-mails to brands to not (work with) Ruhainies.

“Forcing Aliff to embarrass Bella to the extent of creating fake accounts and using cyber troopers to criticise Bella.”

On Melodi, Ruhainies said she did not make a statement earlier because she did not want to prolong the issue or fight with others.

She said she is apologising now as she wants to move on from all this.