Actress Rebecca Lim warmed by Moving actor Ryu Seung-ryong’s thoughtfulness

Rebecca Lim with South Korean actor Ryu Seung-ryong and actress Lim Ji-yeon at the 2023 Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards. PHOTOS: LIMREBECCA/INSTAGRAM, THECELEBRITYAGENCY/INSTAGRAM
BUSAN, South Korea – Rebecca Lim might have left Busan empty-handed, but the home-grown actress scored plenty of memories as souvenirs.

The 37-year-old, who was at the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards held in Busan on Sunday, was in the running for the Best Leading Actress award for her work in the English-language drama Third Rail (2022).

The prize went to India’s Karishma Tanna for the Indian crime drama Scoop (2023).

The six-month-pregnant Lim shared a photograph that she took with Ryu Seung-ryong on Instagram stories, congratulating the South Korean artiste for winning Best Lead Actor for the fantasy-crime-action series Moving (2023).

He portrayed a father with a superpower attempting to save his family.

She told Lianhe Zaobao in an interview on Monday that she had always been a fan of Ryu and was impressed by his performance in Moving.

What impressed her more was the veteran actor’s thoughtfulness. She said: “He offered hand warmer pouches to some of us, as he noticed we were feeling a little cold.”

Lim, dressed in a red gown that showed off her baby bump, also took a photo with Best Supporting Actress Lim Ji-yeon, who won for her memorable turn as a bully in the hit K-drama The Glory (2022 to 2023).

Disney+’s Moving dominated with six wins, including top award Best Creative and Best Writer for Kang Full. The show’s Lee Jung-ha and Go Youn-jung won the newcomer actor and actress awards respectively.

