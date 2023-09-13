Binge-worthy: K-drama Moving is an intriguing series that is worth your time

Moving (M18)

Disney+

4 stars

Within just seven days of K-drama Moving’s release on Disney+, the fantasy-action series became the streaming platform’s most watched K-drama globally.

There was much hype for the show, which stars A-list actors Han Hyo-joo, Zo In-sung and Ryu Seung-ryong, even before it premiered on Aug 9.

Based on the popular 2015 eponymous webtoon by influential South Korean artist Kang Full, the plot revolves around super-powered individuals who were once spies for a shadowy South Korean government agency.

They are recruited because of their uncanny talents, such as the ability to fly, indestructibility and enhanced senses. However, when the missions become more dubious, these agents decide to go rogue and hide themselves from the world to protect their children, who have inherited their powers.

Here are three reasons to binge on the 17 episodes that have already dropped before the three-part finale on Sept 20.

1. Engaging story

Viewers are first introduced to three “gifted” high school classmates who are closely monitored by the mysterious principal who seems to have a hidden agenda.

These teen protagonists are the sweet and awkward Kim Bong-seok (Lee Jung-ha), who has enhanced senses and the gift of flight; transfer student Jang Hui-soo (Go Youn-jung), an athletic girl who heals instantly from any injury; and handsome class president Lee Gang-hoon (Kim Do-hoon), who has incredible strength and speed.