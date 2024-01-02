Actress Michelle Yeoh a grandmother at 61

Less than a month after holding a wedding banquet in her home country, Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh is now a grandmother.

Sharing a photo of a baby’s foot resting on a hand on social media on Jan 2, she wrote: “A little miracle on the first day of 2024. We are so truly blessed... Can’t tell you how happy I am for this very, very special bundle of joy.”

Yeoh, 61, did not give more details of the birth.

Her post initially excited fans, with congratulations pouring in for the new “mum”. However, Taiwan’s Next Apple News reported that the baby is her grandchild as it is Nicolas Todt’s.

Nicolas, 46, is the son of her French husband Jean Todt from a previous relationship.

She confirmed her new grandmother status in another post more than two hours later, writing: “Thank you darling Nicolas and Darina for making us the happiest and proudest grandparents. Welcome, baby Maxime.”

Yeoh, who made her name as an action star in Hong Kong and Hollywood, hosted her wedding banquet in her home town of Ipoh with Todt, 77, in December.

The private ceremony was attended by some 100 people, most of whom were close relatives and friends, according to the Malaysian media.

The couple had earlier tied the knot in July in Geneva, Switzerland.

The union is the second marriage for both Yeoh and Todt, the former president of the International Automobile Federation. Yeoh was married to Hong Kong magnate Dickson Poon from 1988 to 1991.

Yeoh made history in March 2023 by becoming the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in the science-fiction comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022).