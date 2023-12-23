Life Power List 2023: Michelle Yeoh in her prime at 60

SINGAPORE – Michelle Yeoh entered 2023 with spicy sarcasm worthy of the steely matriarchs she has come to portray.

At the Golden Globes Awards ceremony held on Jan 10, she rebuked the racists she had met in her early days.

“Hollywood was a dream come true, until I got here,” she said in her Best Actress acceptance speech.

“Someone said, ‘You speak English.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, the flight over here was 13 hours long, so I learnt,’” said the actress, as she picked up the accolade for starring in the comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Yeoh has been famous in Asia since the 1980s, when the Malaysian broke into the Hong Kong film industry to become one of its biggest action stars.

After a scene-stealing turn as a Chinese operative in the James Bond thriller Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), Hollywood came calling – but only when it needed her to be the stereotypical Asian sexpot. She shot down every offer, cooling off her career in the West.

Then came Taiwanese film-maker Lee Ang’s martial arts fantasy Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000). The Oscar-winning film was not just a box-office hit, but was also a cultural phenomenon.

Yeoh earned visibility in the West, but was still mostly called on to play the exotic foreigner in movies such as the period drama Memoirs Of A Geisha (2005).

Now and then, she would get a well-received dramatic role, such as that in the science-fiction drama Sunshine (2007), where she played an astronaut. Because the films failed to ignite the box office, she mostly stayed in supporting roles, in the genres of martial arts or action.

Her fortunes changed when the romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians (2018) earned more than US$230 million globally. Its success made Hollywood sit up. It laid to rest the rule that said Asians were not bankable. On the back of her role as dowager Eleanor Young, Yeoh’s career caught a second wind.

When Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan became unavailable to play an immigrant laundry shop boss in an action-comedy produced by independent studio A24, its directors changed the gender of the character and gave the part to Yeoh.

Her “yes” would help take Everything Everywhere All At Once to the 2023 Oscars, where it earned seven awards, including Best Actress for Yeoh.