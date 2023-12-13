Actress Jeanette Aw finds ‘beautiful’ home for her trophies

SINGAPORE - Award-winning actress Jeanette Aw has given her social media followers a glimpse of where she displays her trophies at home.

“Home reno finally coming to an end,” the 44-year-old wrote on social media on Dec 11, posting two photos of herself with the trophies. One of her favourite corners was the “proper beautiful home for these trophies”, she said.

Named one of the “Seven Princesses of Mediacorp” in 2006, Aw has snagged almost 30 local acting and popularity awards so far. These include Star Awards for Most Popular Newcomer in 2002 and Best Actress for The Dream Makers II in 2016. She has also scooped up 10 trophies for the Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes at the Star Awards.

Aw, known for her roles in popular TV series such as Holland V (2003) and The Little Nyonya (2008 to 2009), is starring in the Channel 5 drama Come Closer. She will host the second season of baking contest Creme De La Creme, scheduled to air in 2024.