Qi Yuwu, Jeanette Aw paired together for ninth time in Channel 5 debut Come Closer

SINGAPORE – Actor Qi Yuwu plays a father and husband who keeps a tight lid on his feelings and just wants to provide for his family in Come Closer, a new 1980s-set Channel 5 thriller.

But in real life, the 47-year-old says he is expressive with his love.

The China-born, Singapore-based star is married to home-grown actress Joanne Peh, 40, and they have an eight-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

He tells The Straits Times over the telephone: “I think a lot of dads in that era were like that. They love their families and want to give them what they can, but they don’t express themselves. My dad’s like that, but I’m not.

“I used to keep everything inside. It didn’t matter if I liked or disliked something – I wouldn’t say it. But over the years, possibly because of the influence of my wife and many other things, I feel it’s good to express your love. So I hug my kids, and I tell them and my wife, and even my father: ‘I love you.’”

But he understands his character’s sense of duty towards his family in Come Closer.

In the five-part series, John, a down-on-his-luck businessman, turns to dangerous deeds to support his family.

Mei, played by actress Jeanette Aw, is his second wife and stepmother to his two children, played by actors Raynold Tan and Lim Shi-An. The family is torn apart when their driver Siva (T. Suriavelan) is accused of molesting their daughter, then subsequently murdered.

It is available on mewatch and airs on Channel 5 on Mondays at 10pm.

Come Closer, which has dialogue in various languages including English, Mandarin and Tamil, is the Channel 5 debut for both Qi and Aw.

This is also the first drama for the actress in two years, since The Ferryman: Legends Of Nanyang (2021). Aw, previously a full-time Mediacorp artiste, left the broadcaster in 2017.

For Qi and Aw, who were previously romantically paired in series such as The Little Nyonya (2008) and The Dream Makers (2013), Come Closer marks the ninth time they are working together.