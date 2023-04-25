Actress Jeanette Aw kicks off TikTok account with Jisoo’s viral Flower dance

SINGAPORE – Actress Jeanette Aw made her debut on TikTok in style, sharing a clip of her joining in the viral Flower dance challenge.

On Monday, she uploaded her first video, which shows her doing the choreography to Blackpink member Jisoo’s solo debut hit Flower while wearing two white flower rings.

Though the 43-year-old has only about 1,600 followers now, the video quickly garnered more than 80,000 views.

The trained ballet dancer also shared it with her 424,000 followers on Instagram.

Other local celebrities have also joined in the challenge with its distinctive hand movements.

One of the cutest videos was shared by host-actress Nurul Aini. It showed her family incorporating the dance moves into their Hari Raya celebrations.

Nurul, 40, her property agent husband Sofian Roslan, 41, and their three children – Shan Ehan, 12, Shaista Eman, 10, and Shania Eva, two – were seen in matching traditional outfits in the Instagram video, which has close to 8,000 likes.

Actresses Tasha Low and Bonnie Loo also posted videos of them dancing to the hit song, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Global 200 chart after its release on March 31.