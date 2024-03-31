Actors Zac Efron and John Cena won over by creative concept of comedy Ricky Stanicky

LOS ANGELES – What happens when a 20-year-old lie catches up with you?

The movie Ricky Stanicky, available on Prime Video, takes that premise to madcap heights.

The raunchy comedy is about buddies Dean (Zac Efron), JT (Andrew Santino) and Wes (Jermaine Fowler), who invoke the name of a friend they invented as children – “Ricky Stanicky” – whenever they need an excuse to duck out of responsibilities.

But their loved ones finally grow suspicious, so the trio decide to hire a washed-up actor, Rod (John Cena), to pretend to be Ricky. And things spiral out of control.

“It’s about what happens when your lies come alive,” says Peter Farrelly, the movie’s director and co-writer, to reporters over Zoom.

“People lie all the time and people lie for a reason – we kind of analyse that too,” adds the 67-year-old American film-maker. He directed and co-wrote the comedy drama Green Book (2018), which won Oscars for Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay.

“That’s the thing I’m most proud of with the script: There’s a reason they’re behaving this way,” says Farrelly, who is also known for the quirky comedies he directed with his 65-year-old brother Bobby, including Dumb And Dumber (1994) and There’s Something About Mary (1998).

Efron, 36, says his character Dean and his friends decide to fully commit to an elaborate lie.

“They’ve been together since they were young and get in trouble just like all young men,” says the American actor, whose breakout role was in the High School Musical comedy trilogy (2006 to 2008).