At The Movies: HK dramedy We Are Family, horror-comedy Humanist Vampire out to charm

We Are Family (PG)

103 minutes, opens on March 28

3 stars

The story: Eric Tsang produces and stars as an ageing movie extra recruited into a family rental company that provides surrogate relatives.

From South Korea’s sham wedding guests to the fake boyfriends in demand during China’s Chinese New Year, rented families are a bustling industry in East Asia.

German auteur Werner Herzog devoted his 2019 Japanese docudrama Family Romance, LLC to the phenomenon, which the Hong Kong production We Are Family by writer-director Benny Lau reconceives for an engaging dramedy.

The agency, WeFamily, has Carlos Chan as the boss-founder, Catherine Chau as a struggling actress and single mum, her precocious wee daughter (Alexandra Della Pietra), Tsang’s excitable sexagenarian and Tien Niu as Tsang’s landlady.

The quintet is a versatile pan-generational operation. Its professional services span role-playing the reputable household of a bride (Angela Hui), whose affluent in-laws (Shek Sau as Eugina Lau) must not know her father is in prison, and Chau’s rent-a-wife for lovelorn bachelors.

What defines a family? The comedic episodes touch on deeper themes of human connection, the loneliness epidemic, and the lies families tell themselves and others to stay together.

This is so as much for the clients as for the team: a couple among them, it transpires, are living their own make-believe. Their relationship is not as it appears and carries a tragic backstory.

The personable cast keeps its hold on the audience’s affection and attention even when the movie turns maudlin. There is Tsang’s warmth, especially. And 1970s Shaw Brothers siren Tien, now 66, is timeless in her grace.

Hot take: Family business is rarely this frolicsome and touching. Credit is due the winning ensemble.

