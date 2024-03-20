At The Movies: Compassionate comedy Yolo, smart satire American Fiction both winners

Yolo (PG13)

129 minutes, opens on March 21

3 stars

The story: China’s beloved comedienne Jia Ling produced, wrote, directed and stars as an unemployed plus-size 30something who discovers boxing at her Guangzhou neighbourhood gym and, consequently, a sense of self.

Some respect, please, for Jia.

The then 38-year-old amassed more than US$839 million (S$1.1 billion) for her 2021 film-making debut Hi, Mom, to instantly become the most successful solo female movie director until Greta Gerwig of Barbie in 2023, and Yolo – “you only live once” in Netspeak – hit a US$418 million Chinese New Year box-office record through a similar mix of comedy and compassion.

Leying is the tubby depressive recluse she plays. The actress resists making the hapless protagonist an object of either ridicule or pity despite her beau (Wei Xiang) ditching her to wed her pregnant best friend (Li Xueqin), and her new love, a boxing coach (Lei Jiayin), having self-esteem issues of his own.

At least he introduces her to boxing, which sets her on her path of personal and physical transformation.

Jia got into character by shedding 50kg from intensive training over the year-long production.