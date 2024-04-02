Actor Henry Thia not renewing contract with King Kong Media Production, but not leaving show business

SINGAPORE – Local actor and comedian Henry Thia may be leaving entertainment company King Kong Media Production, but he is not leaving the entertainment industry.

The 72-year-old’s contract with the company expired in March and he decided not to renew it after multiple discussions.

“I’m getting older, my health isn’t as good as before, my eyelids keep twitching, and I lack control over my legs,” Thia said in a press statement on April 2. “I don’t want to work so hard any more.”

The artiste, affectionately known as “Hui Ge” (Brother Hui), said he hoped to slow down his pace and enjoy semi-retirement. His three daughters and grandchildren also hope he can retire soon and enjoy life.

Thia has been in the film and television industry for more than 30 years and has been involved in the production of more than 150 variety shows, movies, TV dramas and online short films.

He is also known as “Alamak”. This was the catchphrase uttered by his court clerk character, Miss Lim, in the popular TV variety show Comedy Nite (1990 to 2000), which also featured artistes such as Jack Neo, Mark Lee and Patricia Mok.

Thia signed a contract in 2011 with artiste management company Galaxy Entertainment, which was founded by Lee and manager Tang Wing Fai.

Thia then joined King Kong Media Production with Lee after its establishment in 2017. Galaxy Entertainment is a subsidary of King Kong Media Production.

“Taking this step is not easy,” Thia said of his decision to leave King Kong Media Production. “After all, I have been working with Mark Lee for nearly 30 years, and he has taken very good care of me.”

He said he still enjoys a friendly relationship with Lee, 55, and King Kong Media Production, stating that there will still be opportunities to work together if there are suitable projects.

Thia, who recently starred with Lee, Neo and Mok in the comedy film Money No Enough 3, said he is not quitting show business and is instead semi-retired. He will devote a certain amount of time to acting, shooting commercials and other commercial performances, if they are not too strenuous.

Besides Thia, celebrity chef Melvyn Lee also parted ways with King Kong Media Production. He left earlier in 2024 due to the expiration of his contract.

“We wish them all the best in their future endeavours and look forward to collaborating with them again,” the company said in the press statement.