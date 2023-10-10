Money No Enough 3 touches on ‘scary’ online scammers and digital dangers, says director Jack Neo

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s most commercially successful film-maker Jack Neo is set to release two movies in 2024, both of which are the third instalments of celebrated local comedy franchises.

I Not Stupid 3 is part of the series about children and parents going through the local education system, while Money No Enough 3 is another entry in the franchise about Singaporeans dreaming of financial success.

The reason for the bunching? The pandemic, says Neo, speaking to The Straits Times at Equarius Hotel at Resorts World Sentosa on Tuesday after a press event to announce Money No Enough 3.

He was joined onstage by local actors and frequent collaborators Mark Lee, 54, and Henry Thia, 71.

“I Not Stupid was set to go out just before Covid hit. We were supposed to film it in China. But by the time the pandemic was over, the story had become outdated,” says the 63-year-old writer-director.

Chinese educational policy had changed, so the Singapore-China co-production moved home.

The China adaptation would have been a debut of the concept for that country, but because it is now set in Singapore, calling it the third movie seemed logical, Neo says.

The first movie was released in 2002 and its sequel, I Not Stupid Too, in 2006. The third film is slated for a mid-2024 release.

Money No Enough (1998) was directed by Tay Teck Lock, with Neo serving as actor and screenwriter, and Lee and Thia as co-stars.

It grossed $5.8 million in Singapore, outperforming many Hollywood and Hong Kong productions here.

And its record-setting box office at the time destroyed the myth that Singaporeans would never pay to watch a local movie.

Money No Enough 2 (2008) was directed by and starred Neo alongside co-stars Lee and Thia, with the three playing new characters. It was also a hit, earning $4.8 million locally.