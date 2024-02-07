Lucky Dragons: Henry Thia snags Xiang Yun as on-screen wife in Money No Enough 3

SINGAPORE – Actor Henry Thia is not sure if he is “naturally charismatic”, a common description of those born in the Year of the Dragon.

“I only know people always smile when they see me on the street. Not just in Singapore, but Johor Bahru too,” says the 71-year-old, who is known for his roles as the bumbling, imperfect everyman.

His latest film Money No Enough 3, which is showing in Singapore cinemas, reunites him with Jack Neo and Mark Lee. The trio play long-time buddies navigating a rapidly evolving digital age.

Although Thia has starred in 40 movies since the first Money No Enough in 1998, he does not regard himself as a star or “ah ge” (Chinese for big brother) in show business.

“I’ve not changed. I’m still always in bermudas and slippers, and eating at coffee shops.”