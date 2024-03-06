Actor Desmond Tan and wife welcome first child, a girl: ‘Our hearts are forever changed’

SINGAPORE – Singaporean actor Desmond Tan has entered fatherhood with the birth of his first child on March 5.

The 37-year-old announced the good news on Instagram on March 6 with two photos of his newborn daughter’s hands grasping his fingers.

“In your tiny fingers, we hold the promise of tomorrow and the purest love imaginable. Our hearts are forever changed by your arrival,” the proud father wrote in the post.

“From the first cry to the first touch, every moment with you is a testament to the incredible love that brought you into our lives. I love you, my little one.”

Tan’s wife, whose identity has never been revealed, went through 26 hours of labour before delivering their 2.9kg baby. He did not disclose the baby’s name in his post.