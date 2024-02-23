Ayden Sng, Romeo Tan disappointed at missing out on Star Awards Best Actor nominations

SINGAPORE – Home-grown actor Ayden Sng has admitted that he was “a bit disappointed” after he missed out on a Best Actor nomination at Mediacorp’s annual Star Awards.

The nominations for this year’s edition were unveiled on Feb 22, with Channel 8 series All That Glitters the front runner with 11 nominations, including for Best Drama Serial and Best Actress (Chantalle Ng).

Sng, 30, was one of the three male leads of All That Glitters, alongside fellow Mediacorp actors Desmond Tan and Jeremy Chan, and the trio received praise from viewers for their performances.

However, only Tan, 37, and Chan, 42, were nominated for Best Actor, while Sng was snubbed in the category.

The other nominees were 2023’s Best Actor winner Richie Koh (Cash On Delivery), seven-time winner Chen Hanwei (Whatever Will Be, Will Be) and Andie Chen (Silent Walls), who was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Whatever Will Be, Will Be.

Sng, who is now filming in China, told Chinese-language evening daily Shin Min Daily News: “When we were filming, (I) usually teased the other two actors that they were a pair and that I was the ‘third wheel’. I didn’t expect it to come true off-screen.”

He added: “But I am really happy that All That Glitters has so many nominations. After all, we worked on it for nearly half a year.”