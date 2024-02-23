Ayden Sng, Romeo Tan disappointed at missing out on Star Awards Best Actor nominations

SINGAPORE – Home-grown actor Ayden Sng has admitted that he was “a bit disappointed” after he missed out on a Best Actor nomination at Mediacorp’s annual Star Awards.
The nominations for this year’s edition were unveiled on Feb 22, with Channel 8 series All That Glitters the front runner with 11 nominations, including for Best Drama Serial and Best Actress (Chantalle Ng).
Sng, 30, was one of the three male leads of All That Glitters, alongside fellow Mediacorp actors Desmond Tan and Jeremy Chan, and the trio received praise from viewers for their performances.
However, only Tan, 37, and Chan, 42, were nominated for Best Actor, while Sng was snubbed in the category.
The other nominees were 2023’s Best Actor winner Richie Koh (Cash On Delivery), seven-time winner Chen Hanwei (Whatever Will Be, Will Be) and Andie Chen (Silent Walls), who was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for Whatever Will Be, Will Be.
Sng, who is now filming in China, told Chinese-language evening daily Shin Min Daily News: “When we were filming, (I) usually teased the other two actors that they were a pair and that I was the ‘third wheel’. I didn’t expect it to come true off-screen.”
He added: “But I am really happy that All That Glitters has so many nominations. After all, we worked on it for nearly half a year.”
Sng, who was nominated for Best Actor in 2023 for The Unbreakable Bond, felt his acting skills improved through All That Glitters and another series Silent Walls and that he was pleased that it was being recognised by the audience.
“Not being nominated means I didn’t do a good enough job, but that’s fine,” said the actor, who left a corporate career to sign with Mediacorp in 2019. “I have only been in the industry for under five years, and there is still room for improvement. I will improve with every drama and I hope everyone can see better works from me in the future.”
Meanwhile, local actor Romeo Tan, who starred in the action drama Shero, also expressed his dismay at missing out on a Best Actor nomination this year.
“No matter how many people watched (the show), as long as there are those who were moved by my role, that is the meaning of my existence,” the 38-year-old wrote in Chinese on social media on Feb 23. “Pursuing bigger dreams is inevitable, but I also know that everyone grows and moves at a different pace. I will do better within my capabilities.”
Tan, who played a crafty businessman in Shero, said the series made him experience pain that he had never felt before, but he loved everything about the story.
“I’m lucky to have tried such a role. There are regrets of not being nominated, but that is fine, as it’s the process of working together that deserves to be remembered,” he wrote. “Actors will grow when they encounter setbacks, cherish (what they have) when they fail, and be happy when they face them calmly.”
Tan, who won Best Supporting Actor for The Dream Job in 2017, added: “I will remember how I felt yesterday because I often laugh it off. I am disappointed because I care, and this episode is dedicated to a better version of myself in the future.”
Local actress He Yingying starred in three series – Strike Gold, Cash On Delivery and All That Glitters – in 2023, but also came away empty-handed.
“Last year, several of my works were well-received by the audience. I personally feel that my performance has improved and I am proud of my works,” the 29-year-old told Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao. “Whether I can be nominated depends on fate. The artistes nominated (in the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories) are all very capable.”
She added: “I will continue to work hard and play (future) roles well.”