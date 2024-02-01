Actress Rebecca Lim gives birth on Jan 30 after 14 hours of labour

SINGAPORE – Home-grown actress Rebecca Lim has given birth to a boy.

In a message sent out to media via her management, the Mediacorp star says she delivered a healthy baby boy on Jan 30 after 14 hours of labour.

She adds: “I hope that my baby will grow up to be kind, respectful and happy. And that my new family will make lots of wonderful memories together, with our families and close friends for many healthy years ahead.”

This is the 37-year-old actress’ first child. She married Singaporean Matthew Webster, who works in corporate branding, in November 2022 at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.

While the couple declined to reveal their child’s name, they say the baby is healthy and weighed 3.8kg at the time of birth.

Lim will spend her confinement period at home during Chinese New Year.

She says: “I packed all my hongbao to give away during Lunar New Year before I went into labour because I knew I’d be very busy through the new year.

“I still want some festive cheer in the house for my child, so as much as I will try to get whatever rest I can possibly have, I am also looking forward to my family spending our first Lunar New Year with my baby.”