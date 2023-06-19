Actor Dai Xiangyu feels his age 15 years after The Little Nyonya

SINGAPORE – It has been 15 years since the Channel 8 blockbuster drama The Little Nyonya, and its heart-throb Dai Xiangyu feels the passage of time.

The 38-year-old actor – previously known as Dai Yangtian – who played Japanese photographer Yousuke Yamamoto in the original Mediacorp version that aired from 2008 to 2009 and the Chinese remake in 2020. He returned to his home country of China in 2011 to establish a career there.

He is based in Beijing with his Chinese actress wife Chen Zihan (New Life Begins, 2022).

The former Mediacorp artiste tells The Straits Times in Mandarin, at an event to promote his new Chinese period drama Sisterhood on Monday: “I bumped into (local host) Quan Yifeng’s daughter (23-year-old actress Eleanor Lee) at an event in China recently. She greeted me and I was taken aback. I remember seeing her as a tiny little girl, and she’s all grown up now. I really felt how time flies.“

Dai’s trip to Singapore this time is his first visit in four years.

When asked if he plans to catch up with his former co-stars, he admits candidly that he is not in touch with any local actors.

He says: “I don’t really make friends with other actors because it’s a complicated circle to be in. But I’m pretty sentimental, and I remember everyone I work with, including all the directors I worked with in Singapore. When I can, I do ask after people I know and check in on what they’re doing now.”

An exception, however, is his Sisterhood co-star – Chinese actress Xiao Yan, or Yelena Shaw, 26. The duo are playing a couple again in the new series premiering on Tuesday on iQiyi International, after portraying one in The Little Nyonya remake.

She says their chemistry and friendship made Sisterhood an easier shoot. “I’ll call him up if I have any questions about the series to ask for his opinion. We also discussed our characters and their dynamic beforehand, so it was very easy to get into character once we were on set.”

When asked if he lets his wife know about any intimate scenes he has to shoot, Dai shakes his head. He has been married to Chen, 45, since 2016 and the couple do not plan on having children.

“There’s no need to report to her about anything. We’re all professionals,” he says.