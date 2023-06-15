Film picks: Hirokazu Kore-eda showcase, Reality, The Flash

Like Father, Like Son – The Families Of Kore-eda Film Showcase

Families in Japanese film-maker Hirokazu Kore-eda’s stories are put into situations that expose truths about affection, duty and sacrifice. In the drama Like Father, Like Son (2013, PG, 121 minutes), two fathers are tested to see if love can withstand questions of paternity and the stigma of lowered social class.

Tokyo architect Ryota (Masaharu Fukuyama) is proud of the status he, his wife Midori (Machiko Ono) and six-year-old son Keita have attained. When a blood test reveals that Keita might have been switched at birth, Ryota has to make a difficult choice.

The film, Kore-eda’s ninth dramatic feature as director, earned a Palme d’Or nomination at the Cannes Film Festival, as well as a Jury Prize at the same event.

The showcase paves the way for Kore-eda’s latest film, Monster, which opens on June 22. Other films in the showcase include Our Little Sister (2015), the French-language drama The Truth (2020) and Shoplifters (2018).

Where: The Projector, 05-00 Golden Mile Tower, 6001 Beach Road

MRT: Nicoll Highway/Lavender

When: June 18, 5pm; June 24, 5pm; July 5, 8pm

Admission: From $10.50 for standard tickets

Info: theprojector.sg/films-and-events/like-father-like-son

