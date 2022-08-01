Accident at Mirror concert: Dancers urge public not to blame the Hong Kong band

HONG KONG - The 23 dancers who were involved in Mirror's concerts have urged the public not to blame the popular Hong Kong boy band after a dancer was seriously injured during a show last week.

A large video screen fell from the ceiling during the performance on Thursday (July 28) night, injuring three dancers, including "Ah Mo" Lee Kai Yin, 27, who is currently in critical condition. His parents have flown from Canada to Hong Kong to visit him in hospital.

In a joint statement on Sunday (July 31), the 23 dancers wrote: "The 12 members of Mirror have worked hard with us and we are currently going through this difficult time together. Please do not put the blame on any of the performers at the concert."

Some netizens have criticised Mirror member Anson Lo for continuing with his singing after the accident.

However, there were others who spoke up for Lo, 27, saying he might not have been aware of the accident initially due to the in-ear monitors he was wearing.

The 12 members of Mirror have so far not reacted publicly to the accident, although some, including Edan Lui, Lokman Yeung and Stanley Yau, have shared the dancers' joint statement on their Instagram Stories.

The statement added that the anonymous rumours and messages circulating on the Internet were not from any of the dancers, as they would comment only on their own personal platforms.

They clarified that any updates on the injured dancers would be released by them, their family members or the official agencies. They urged fans not to be taken in by unverified news.

The dancers also said they have not initiated any crowdfunding efforts for the three injured dancers and they wished for their speedy recovery.

The 23 dancers added that they would not accept any media interviews nor make more comments before the conclusion of the investigation by the authorities.

Several Hong Kong celebrities, included singers Aaron Kwok, Sammi Cheng and Hins Cheung, have wished for the speedy recovery of the injured dancers. Kwok also asked the industry to take seriously the safety of all stage performers.

Hong Kong actor Louis Koo, who is the president of the Hong Kong Performing Artistes Guild, urged netizens to not circulate video clips of the accident.